GAME 55 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Jose Berrios, Twins

Improved to 4-0 against National League teams this season by shutting out the Cubs for six innings, retiring the last nine hitters he faced.

BY THE NUMBERS

10 Seasons since the Twins last played on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” coincidentally also a 4-0 victory (against the Angels) on Aug. 22, 2010.

100 Career homers for Max Kepler, making him the sixth current Twins player to reach that milestone.

2.05 Jose Berrios’ ERA in his four September starts, three of them Twins victories.

2 Triples this season by Jake Cave; no other current Twin has hit one in 2020.

ON DECK

After a day off, the Twins begin the season’s final homestand with a two-game series against Detroit.

Phil Miller