Minneapolis' Riverview Theater is a remote venue for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, with plans to show some of the fest's 70 world premieres beginning Jan. 28. /Aaron Lavinsky

Each year, the Sundance Film Festival spreads to theaters throughout Park City, Utah, showing some of the world's finest movies. It will spread a little farther in 2021, to Minneapolis.

Sundance is partnering with Film North, Minnesota's resource for independent filmmakers and media artists, to present virtual events that will stream throughout the world. In addition, Film North is sponsoring screenings at Minneapolis' Riverview Theater. The Riverview is one of 30 venues throughout the U.S. that will host in-person screenings of Sundance premieres from Jan. 28-Feb. 3 (within COVID guidelines in place at the time).

Titles of the roughly 70 movies to appear at Sundance, the premiere independent film showcase in the nation, will be announced Dec. 15.