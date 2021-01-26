If you don't see an audio player, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Tennessee Tech men's hoops has schedule change
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
mlb
AP sources: Phillies, Realmuto agree on $115.5 million deal
The Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto agreed on a $115.5 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Sports
Star Tribune to launch daily Minnesota sports podcast: Daily Delivery
Michael Rand will host and Star Tribune Sports reporters and columnists will contribute every weekday morning to the all-sports, all-topics shows.
mlb
Baseball gathers behind home plate to honor Hammerin' Hank
Brian Snitker choked back tears as he remembered Hank Aaron's affection for those who didn't possess his unparalleled talent on the baseball field.
Sports
Battle scores 22 to lift Temple past Tulsa 76-67
Khalif Battle had a career-high 22 points plus 11 rebounds as Temple defeated Tulsa 76-67 on Tuesday.