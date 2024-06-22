A Minnesotan was among more than two dozen people across the country who have fallen ill after consuming a brand of mushrooms marketed for having psychoactive effects, and state and federal agencies are warning consumers to steer clear.

The state's Departments of Health and Agriculture, along with the federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention all have issued warnings about consuming Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones and gummies.

The agencies advise not to buy, eat, sell or serve others the product, which has been linked to 26 illnesses in 16 states. No deaths have been reported, but the cases involved seizures, loss of consciousness, abnormal heart rates, changes in blood pressure, nausea and vomiting.

Sixteen people have been hospitalized, the agencies said.

The marketing for the product portrays it as containing a blend of mushroom, uses terms such as "microdosing" and suggests it will lead to feelings of euphoria and psychedelic effects, according to the agencies.

The products can be purchased online or at retailers that typically sell hemp-derived products, such as cannabidiol (CBD) or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC).

The Minnesota departments of health and agriculture recommend that those who become ill after consuming Diamond Shruumz products should seek medical treatment and call the Minnesota Regional Poison Center, at 1- 800-222-1222 to report symptoms and seek information.



