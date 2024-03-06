The Star Tribune sports staff earned five Top 10 honors from Associated Press Sports Editors in the top national sports journalism contest, which grants prizes for writing, photography, digital and print.

The Star Tribune placed in the Top 10 in Category A, the division composed of the largest news organizations, in print portfolio, event coverage for its stories on the death of Bud Grant, column writing for outdoors columnist Dennis Anderson and short feature for NFL writer Mark Craig's story on Vikings rookie offensive lineman Jacky Chen. Photographer Jerry Holt received Top 10 honors in feature photography. The Star Tribune received an honorable mention in the digital contest.

Results were announced over the past week during APSE's annual winter meeting in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Winners will receive their awards at the APSE summer conference, scheduled for June 20-22 in Charlotte, N.C.

APSE also announced last week the creation of the Billie Jean King Award for a new national writing contest devoted to coverage of women's sports.

From left, Star Tribune columnist Dennis Anderson, NFL writer Mark Craig and photographer Jerry Holt were honored by Associated Press Sports Editors.



