Former East Ridge standout and Wisconsin-Milwaukee transfer Courtney Brown Jr. committed to St. Thomas on Friday, his father told the Star Tribune.

The 6-foot-7 Brown played his last two seasons at UW Milwaukee, including averaging 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 games as a sophomore this year.

The Tommies, who will be playing in the Summit League in the 2021-22 season, are making the transition to Division I under coach John Tauer.

Brown, the older brother of Baylor 2021 recruit and McDonald's All-American Kendall Brown, is the first Division I transfer to join Tauer's program this offseason.