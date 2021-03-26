Former East Ridge standout and Wisconsin-Milwaukee transfer Courtney Brown Jr. committed to St. Thomas on Friday, his father told the Star Tribune.
The 6-foot-7 Brown played his last two seasons at UW Milwaukee, including averaging 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 games as a sophomore this year.
The Tommies, who will be playing in the Summit League in the 2021-22 season, are making the transition to Division I under coach John Tauer.
Brown, the older brother of Baylor 2021 recruit and McDonald's All-American Kendall Brown, is the first Division I transfer to join Tauer's program this offseason.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
49ers trade up to acquire No. 3 pick from Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami to acquire the No. 3 pick in next month's draft.
Sports
Red Sox scratch E-Rod from opener; Eovaldi to pitch instead
The Boston Red Sox on Friday scratched Eduardo Rodriguez as the opening day starter because of a "dead arm" that pushed back his final spring tuneup. Nathan Eovaldi will face the Baltimore Orioles in the April 1 opener instead.
Sports
State Tournament Glance
Wayzata (13-5-2) vs. Hill-Murray (18-2-0), 11 a.m.
High Schools
Warroad serves up intensity, goals in 1A victory over Rochester Lourdes
The Warriors, led by Genevieve Hendrickson's hat trick, routed the Eagles 10-0 in the first state tournament game played with COVID-19 spectator limits.
High Schools
Alyssa Watkins's five goals powers Proctor/Hermantown past Luverne
The undefeated Mirage, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, cruised to an 8-0 victory.