CLEVELAND — The Twins and Guardians conclude their five-game series today (12:10 p.m., BSN) at Progressive Field. It's the last meeting of the season between the American League Central foes.

The first-place Guardians won the first three games before the Twins claimed Sunday's matinee, but Cleveland is six games ahead of the third-place Twins.

The Twins are 73-73 with 16 games remaining; they are also 71⁄ 2 games behind the final AL wild card spot.

Sonny Gray (8-4, 2.91 ERA) will start for the Twins against righthander Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.51).

Luis Arraez leads the American League in batting average at .317 and will lead off and play DH today. Aaron Judge of New York and Xander Bogaerts of Boston are both at .316 as Judge makes a run at the AL Triple Crown.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Jose Miranda, 1B

Nick Gordon, 2B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Jake Cave, LF

Matt Wallner, RF

Sandy Leon, C

GUARDIANS LINEUP

Steven Kwan, LF

Amed Rosario, SS

Jose Ramirez, DH

Josh Naylor, 1B

Oscar Gonzalez, RF

Andres Gimenez, 2B

Tyler Freeman, 3N

Luke Maile, C

Myles Straw, CF