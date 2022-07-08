ARLINGTON, Texas — The Twins and Rangers begin a three-game series at Globe Life Field tonight (7:05, BSN) with a lot of Gray matter on the mound.

It's Twins righthander Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47 ERA) facing Texas righthander Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96). The two are not related.

The Twins (47-38) have a 4 1⁄ 2 game lead over second place Cleveland in the American League Central Division. The Guardians are in Kansas City this weekend. Chicago, six games back, plays host to Detroit.

The Rangers (37-43) are 16 games behind first-place Houston in the AL West.

Former Twins catcher Mitch Garver is Texas' DH tonight.

The Twins have Luis Arraez, Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton at the top of their order.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Alex Kirilloff, DH

Nick Gordon, LF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Ryan Jeffers, C

RANGERS LINEUP

Josh Smith, 3B

Marcus Semien, 2B

Corey Seager, SS

Adolis Garcia, RF

Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

Jonah Heim, C

Kole Calhoun, LF

Mitch Garver, DH

Leody Taveras, CF