If you have plans to go to a theater in the Twin Cities area tonight, call ahead to make sure the show will go on. Some won't.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres has canceled performances of its three shows scheduled for Friday evening because of the snowstorm. Patrons can call the theater to reschedule tickets to performances of "The Music Man" and Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret, according spokeswoman Kris Howland.

Whether or not there will be an added performance of its "Rock & Roll Xmas Spectacular" is unknown at the moment, Howland said.

"We rarely cancel, and it's a difficult call because it's around the holidays and you hate to disappoint" patrons, Howland said. "On the other hand, we would feel terrible if someone was injured on the way here. It's the wisest, safest thing to do for our customers and the actors, too."

Other companies are playing it by ear.

At the Children's Theatre, the student matinee performance of "Annie" was scrubbed but the evening performance is still a go, spokeswoman Melissa Ferlaak said.

Also still on are performances of "A Christmas Carol" at the Guthrie, "Anastasia" at the Orpheum and "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Ordway Center.

The Friday night performance of "Black Nativity" at Penumbra Theatre also remains on.

This story will be updated as we hear from other theaters about whether they'll remain open as winter storm Atticus dumps snow on the Twin Cities.