Introduction: Host Michael Rand examines the Vikings' splash signing of Za'Darius Smith, giving them bookend pass rushers who — if healthy — could make their defense very formidable. More than that, this is the first real departure move of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell era. If you were waiting for them to make their mark on the roster, this was the first domino.

6:00: Star Tribune beat writer Sarah McLellan joins the show to break down the all of the trade deadline moves made by the Wild, with the signature move being the acquisition of goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Will these reinforcements be enough for the Wild to make a deep playoff run?

28:00: Ash Barty, tennis champion, is walking away at the top of her game and teaching us a lesson.

