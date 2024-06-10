"You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows," said Bob Dylan. Good point. Not to be confused with my best quote: "Wherever you go — there you are!" Sorry, I'm loopy from all the days this year with gale-force wind gusts.

According to Praedictix meteorologist DJ Kayser, meteorological spring (March 1 to May 31) brought 59 days with wind gusts of at least 30 mph, and 21 days of wind gusts of at least 40 mph at MSP. Only 2022 was windier, with data back to 1945, if anyone asks. Crazy.

Showers are likely Tuesday, with the best chance of a few puddles morning and midday. Mid-80s Wednesday coupled with higher dew points and more instability will result in a severe storm risk. Expect a few watches and warnings. We dry out Thursday, and Friday looks lake-worthy, but the leading edge of hot, soupy, tropical air stalls nearby this weekend, sparking several rounds of heavy storms. Looking out seven days, many towns may pick up another 1-3 inches. Full lakes, lush gardens, record crop yields? Let it rain.