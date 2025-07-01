Wires

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander agrees to a massive 4-year contract extension with NBA champion Thunder, AP source says

The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 3:10PM

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander agrees to a massive 4-year contract extension with NBA champion Thunder, AP source says.

The Associated Press

