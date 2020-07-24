Three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM: RHP Jose Berrios vs. RHP Lucas Giolito

Saturday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM: RHP Rich Hill vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM: RHP Kenta Maeda vs. TBA

Twins update

Berrios will make his second consecutive Opening Day assignment. He beat Cleveland last year. … DH Nelson Cruz hit. 433 with eight home runs, 24 RBI and a 1.438 OPS against the White Sox in 16 games last season. … CF Byron Buxton might not be in the Opening Day lineup but could play sometime during the series. Buxton is recovering from a left midfoot sprain suffered nearly two weeks ago when he changed directions while attempting to catch a fly ball. … Maeda will face Chicago for the first time since 2017 when he was with the Dodgers. … The Twins are 26-33 in season openers.

White Sox Update

After suffering a seventh straight losing season in 2019, the White Sox brought in veterans Kuechel, designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, catcher Yasmani Grandal and outfielder Nomar Mazara. Mazara, however, has been placed on the injured list with an undisclosed injury. Adam Engel could replace him in right field. … Giolito was 2-2 with a 3.24 ERA against the Twins last season but tossed a three-hit gem at them on Aug. 21, striking out 12. … Keuchel is 3-3 with a 3.60 ERA in his career against the Twins. … 3B Yoan Moncada his healthy and ready to play after recovering from COVID-19.

La Velle E. Neal III