All games on FSN and 830-AM

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (4-3, 4.40) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (5-2, 3.33)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Randy Dobnak (6-3, 3.61) vs. RHP Dane Dunning (1-0, 2.70)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.43)

Thursday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (5-1, 2.43) vs. TBA

Twins update

In 16 career starts vs. the White Sox, Berrios is 12-2 with a 2.69 ERA; the Twins are 14-2 in those games. … The Twins are only 9-13 on the road, but 19-9 in night games. … RHP Jake Odorizzi (bruised ribs) could come off the injured list to start Wednesday’s game. … The Twins have two fewer home runs (77) than the White Sox. … Since the start of the 2019 season, the Twins are 71-33 when CF Byron Buxton is in the starting lineup. … The Twins have multiple HRs in six consecutive games and 25 HRs in September, most in the AL.

White Sox update

Chicago leads the American League in runs, homers, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging, OPS and run differential. The Sox have won four in a row, eight of nine and 20 of 25 in taking over first place in the AL Central. … LHP Dallas Keuchel (back spasms) is on the injured list. He is 6-2 with a 2.19 ERA, second best in the AL. … The Sox were 18-2 combined against Detroit and Kansas City this season. …These are the final home games for the Sox, who have won 12 of the past 13 at home, outscoring opponents 92-35. … SS Tim Anderson leads the AL in batting average (.362) after winning the batting title last season. … 1B Jose Abreu leads MLB with 49 RBI.

CHRIS MILLER