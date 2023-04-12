Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

LOS ANGELES — The Timberwolves entered Los Angeles down two starters in the suspended Rudy Gobert and the injured Jaden McDaniels and another key rotation player in the injured Naz Reid. The team that defeated the Lakers in Los Angeles back in March, a group that was without Karl-Anthony Towns, barely resembled the squad that took the floor for Tuesday's play-in game.

For all its flaws, this Wolves team has had a penchant for pulling off wins when fans might least expect them.

But they didn't quite have enough scoring punch late in a 108-102 overtime loss to the Lakers.

The Lakers move on as the No. 7 seed in the playoffs while the Wolves will have one final shot of reaching them in a home game Friday against the winner of Oklahoma City-New Orleans, who play Wednesday night.

The Wolves led by as much as 15 in the third quarter before the Lakers chipped away at their lead through the fourth. The Wolves tried to hang on with Karl-Anthony Towns battling foul trouble and Anthony Edwards battling a tough shooting night and an apparent injured left shoulder that he had taped during the second half.

The Lakers tied it at 95 on a LeBron James three with 2 minutes, 2 seconds remaining. The teams traded bad offense and empty possessions until Dennis Schroder (21 points) hit a corner three off a feed from James with 1.4 seconds left.

Lakers center Anthony Davis fouled guard Mike Conley with .1 seconds left, and Conley hit all three.

The Wolves didn't score for six minutes in the fourth quarter until Conley's free throws.

The Lakers jumped out to a five-point lead in overtime, and the Wolves simply lacked offense, whether through poor execution or fatigue. They had a chance to tie following a Conley steal, but Taurean Prince missed a three with 11.3 left.

Edwards finished just 3-for-17 after somersaulting over the Lakers' Rui Hachimura in the third quarter. Towns had 24, but didn't score in the fourth or overtime, while Conley had 29. But miss after miss piled up during the fourth quarter and overtime. The Wolves shot just 5-for-23 in the final 17 minutes.

James finished with 30 for the Lakers while Davis had 24.

The Wolves, for all their struggles late, got ahead early thanks in part to efficient early shooting – they shot 65% in the opening quarter.

Edwards punctuated the Wolves defensive effort with a block on Hachimura to close the quarter. The two drew a technical foul jawing at each other after the buzzer sounded.

The Wolves carried over their strong play into the second and grabbed an 11-point lead before the Lakers took just their second lead of the night with a 14-2 run.

But the Wolves came back in the final minutes, and closed the quarter strong with an 11-0 run that sent them into the halftime locker room ahead 60-49. Towns had 17 points at the break followed by 11 for Mike Conley.

As Edwards continued to struggle in the second half, his teammates didn't. Another 8-0 burst grew the Wolves' lead to 15 following threes from Prince and Anderson. But the Lakers came back from there as Edwards had to have his left shoulder taped after tumbling over Hachimura in the third.

He could barely get anything to go from there as the Wolves' late-game offense ground to a halt, and a game that was there for the taking got away from them.