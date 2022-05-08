Wild grass and land fires burned across the region over the weekend in northwestern Wisconsin and the north Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.

The Blaine Police Department said that multiple agencies battled an 80-acre blaze on Saturday afternoon that was moving north towards 109th Avenue, just east of Radisson Avenue, which acted as a natural fire break. Crews also placed fire protection along bordering homes and no structures were damaged in the fire.

Later that day over in Wisconsin, numerous people called in a large wildfire that spread across two townships near Swiss and Webb lakes, according to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.

At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the county issued an evacuation notice for six sections of eastern Swiss and Webb Lake townships. The evacuation was lifted later that night after the fire was contained, though smoke remained in the area overnight.

The fire was nearly 19 acres in size, according to the DNR, and 14 structures within that acreage were saved.

No injuries were reported in either wildfire.