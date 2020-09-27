GAME 59 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Luis Arraez, Twins

Eighteen days after his last at-bat, Arraez returned with a 4-for-4 night, including three doubles.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Doubles by the Twins, one short of their team record set last year against Texas.

2 Consecutive home games without a home run, only the second time that’s happened this season.

6-2 Twins’ record this year when they don’t hit a home run in Target Field.

ON DECK

Rich Hill starts the Twins’ regular-season finale, which will determine whether the Twins are the No. 2, 3. or 4 seed in the AL playoffs

PHIL MILLER