CHICAGO — Ryan Hartman broke into the NHL with the Blackhawks as a goal scorer who played alongside a high-profile linemate or two.

That's also the situation he was in when he returned to United Center on Friday, as his full-circle evolution continues to headline his latest season with the Wild.

"It has the same, similar feel to it," he said.

A first-round draft pick by the Blackhawks in 2013, Hartman made an instant impact as an NHLer during his first full season with Chicago.

He racked up 19 goals in 2016-17 while working with future Hall of Famer Marian Hossa for most of the season; captain Jonathan Toews was also on his line for a couple of games.

After the Blackhawks traded Hartman to the Predators in 2018, Hartman's responsibilities changed. He took on depth roles with Nashville and later Philadelphia and even started out as a fourth-line penalty killer with the Wild when the team acquired him in 2019.

But Hartman believed he could revert to the player he was previously in his career if given the chance, and that opportunity arrived this season with Hartman centering the Wild's top duo of Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello and thriving in the spot.

"He's progressed as a player, but he plays the same way," coach Dean Evason said of Hartman, who's signed through 2023-24 on a three-year, $5.1 million deal. "He's never changed his style of play. He doesn't cheat the game. He's gritty. He's played hard. He has a skill set that can produce offensively, and he's got a chemistry with those two guys and it's worked out real well."

This revival hasn't gone unnoticed.

Hartman was in the running to be added to the NHL All-Star Game and although the Avalanche's Nazem Kadri won the fan vote instead to join the Central Division roster, this is still shaping up to be a memorable season for the 27-year-old Hartman.

Not only is Hartman on pace to eclipse the career high he scored as a rookie, but he also has set a new personal best in points. He scored his team-high 17th and 18th goals on Friday night, giving him 32 points on the season — one more than the 31 he posted in both 2016-17 and 2017-18.

"It's good to play meaningful minutes and be put in a place to help the team," Hartman said.

Familiar surroundings

Although he suited up against the Blackhawks, Hartman was nervous he wouldn't be able to make the trip to Chicago after not feeling well earlier in the week.

"It was more like a stomach flu, but I was kind of thinking like out of every trip it's this one," said Hartman, who grew up about 40 miles outside Chicago and lives 10 minutes away from United Center in the offseason. "I knew a lot of people made plans to come here and watch the game. I was a little worried that if it was COVID I'd be missing some time. I'm glad it's almost over. I'm feeling a lot better."

Injury update

Center Joel Eriksson Ek was back in action Friday after missing five games due to injury and COVID-19.

The Wild is planning on captain Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injury) returning Saturday, and goaltender Cam Talbot is a possibility to back up or play that game, Evason said.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin, who's out with an upper-body injury, has been moved to injured reserve.

Rare series

This weekend's home-and-home vs. the Blackhawks is just the 11th such set in Wild history, which includes a back-to-back against Carolina in Helsinki, Finland, on Oct. 7-8, 2010.