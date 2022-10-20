When last seen at Target Center, the Timberwolves were losing large leads in the second half in their playoff loss to Memphis.

In Wednesday's opener, the Wolves let a double-digit lead turn into a deficit in the third quarter against Oklahoma City.

But they did enough down the stretch for a 115-108 victory over the Thunder.

Their new acquisition, Rudy Gobert, saved them from themselves on multiple occasions, including with a buzzer-beat bucket in the third quarter and a key tip in of a D'Angelo Russell miss with 2 minutes, 55 seconds to play to give the Wolves a 107-103 win. Gobert finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 for the Thunder.

The night seemed firmly in the Wolves' control during the third quarter when they were ahead 76-60 with 7 minutes, 57 seconds to play, but after that bad habits started to creep in for the Wolves. Bad ball movement, turnovers (six in the quarter) added up to a 3 minute, 47 second scoring drought.

The Thunder kept pressing and took a 87-81 lead as boos started to emerge in the building, but the Wolves got the act together just enough in the fourth to prevent an embarrassing loss on opening night to a team projected to finish near the bottom of the Western Conference.

All five Wolves starters finished in double figures with D'Angelo Russell scoring 20. Karl-Anthony Towns scored just 12 points on 2-for-10 shooting.