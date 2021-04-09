Michael Rand dives right into the Twins' 10-2 home opener win over Seattle, a day that couldn't have gone much better and showed the Twins flexing all of their strengths. Among them: the continued hot start of Byron Buxton, which Bally Sports North's Roy Smalley helps explain.

Later on, Randy Johnson joins the show from Pittsburgh to break down the NCAA men's hockey Frozen Four, which saw St. Cloud State upend Minnesota State (Mankato) and UMass knock off two-time defending champion Minnesota Duluth in a pair of dramatic semifinals.

Plus, Rand has a wish: for the Wild and Zach Parise to part ways before the trade deadline on Monday, even if such a thing seems unlikely. Rand also delves into a Wolves lineup issue and muses about Richard Pitino's confirmed $0 buyout.

