Increasing the population of homegrown talent on the Wild is how the team can cope with the frugal budget that's taken over its finances, and the Wild's draft habits have reinforced as much.

A year after loading up on defensemen and a goaltender who is progressing toward to the NHL, the team selected forwards with six of its eight picks on Thursday and Friday in Montreal. This now gives it a balanced buffet of options to consider but in the future, not the present.

That means the Wild still has work to do to ready its lineup for next season, even if there is a chance for some of its youth to make the cut.

"As much as we need that help, we're not going to rush them," General Manager Bill Guerin said of the team's latest draft class. "When they're ready, they're ready. And if it takes a little extra time, we'll find other means. But the last thing we want to do is rush these young guys along."

In the two weeks since the NHL season ended with Colorado lifting the Stanley Cup, the Wild has been busy.

After trading Kevin Fiala to Los Angeles because the Wild couldn't afford to pay him a new contract, the cap-strapped team did put what spending power it does have to use.

Defenseman Jake Middleton re-signed and so did goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, although him sticking around on a two-year contract has put into question the viability of a Fleury-Cam Talbot tandem in light of Talbot being disappointed he didn't play more in the postseason where Fleury started five of the six games.

Then there's also the uncertainty surrounding Kirill Kaprizov and whether he and other Russian NHLers will be able to return for the season amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In the meantime, what the Wild can do is keep tweaking the roster.

The team is looking to bring in another forward, which it can accomplish when free agency opens for business on Wednesday.

Currently, the Wild has around $1.4 million in cap space but could create more by trading someone; the team has seven defensemen and 11 forwards signed, but keep in mind Jordan Greenway and Jon Merrill are on the mend from surgery and might not be ready to start the season. Nick Bjugstad and Nic Deslauriers are on expiring contracts, and Guerin said it's likely the two forwards reach free agency.

Regardless, the Wild will have internal candidates to evaluate.

Depending on how the defense shakes out, Calen Addison might be in line for more NHL action. He spent a second straight season mostly in the minors, appearing in just 15 games with the Wild, but the right-shot puck mover could be appealing for a power play seeking to improve.

"Addy's still going to have to push for a spot," Guerin said. "He's definitely capable of doing it. It's a matter of just making our decisions hard, and he's just gotta push. He's got all the tools to do it.

"I'm sure he'll be ready for the challenge."

Up front, Marco Rossi could help the Wild's remodel in the aftermath of Fiala's departure, but he will have to prove he merits the minutes.

"I expect him to that rise to that occasion," Guerin said. "He's a character kid. He knows what he's doing. So, I expect him to come in in great shape and ready to go."

Rossi, the ninth overall pick from 2020, is coming off his first season with Iowa in the American Hockey League where he scored 18 goals and finished with 53 points in 63 games.

He can preview his audition at the Wild's development camp when it begins Tuesday at Tria Rink in St. Paul, a summit for prospects that culminates in a 3-on-3 tournament.

Others in attendance will be Adam Beckman, Brock Faber (the Gophers captain who was acquired in the Fiala trade) and Jesper Wallstedt, the Swedish goalie the Wild drafted last year who's poised to debut with Iowa.

Most of the team's recent picks are also expected to participate.

They don't address the Wild's current situation, but the players do show the way the organization is trending with director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett feeling the Wild added offense, size and competitiveness.

"We're really excited," Brackett said, "and it's just the beginning."