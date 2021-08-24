BOSTON — The Twins and Red Sox start a three-game series at Fenway Park tonight (6:10 p.m., BSN) with Griffin Jax starting for the Twins.

The rookie righthander is 3-1 with a 5.11 ERA. Righthander Tanner Houck (0-3, 3.12) starts for Boston, which has fallen out of first place in the AL East thanks to an 8-15 stretch where the Rays and Yankees have zoomed past.

The Twins have had the past two days off, thanks to a rainout in New York on Sunday and a regularly scheduled day off Monday here.

The off-day story how the team would have been better off with last year's relief corps is here. An update on BSN and Dish is here.

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Brent Rooker, LF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Josh Donaldson, DH

Luis Arraez, 3B

Mitch Garver, C

Nick Gordon, 2B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Jake Cave, CF

RED SOX LINEUP

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Kyle Schwarber, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Alex Verdugo, CF

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Travis Shaw, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C