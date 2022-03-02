Introduction: Host Michael Rand lays out his case for why Rob Manfred is the worst commissioner of any sport during his lifetime. It's not just this year's labor dispute — which has resulted in the first two series of the regular season being canceled — but rather the cumulative effect of Manfred's seven years.

7:00: Star Tribune writer Randy Johnson joins the show to discuss three hot topics: The success of the Gophers men's hockey team, a big weekend for Gophers women's hockey and the outlook for Gophers football at the NFL Scouting Combine.

19:00: Speaking of the Scouting Combine, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had some interesting comments about Kirk Cousins on Tuesday.

24:00: A big Wolves win and a continued tailspin for the Wild.

