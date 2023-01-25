The Richfield City Council has approved zoning changes that will allow duplexes in any residential neighborhood, shrinking the minimum lot size citywide.

City staff and proponents of the measure argued that allowing smaller lots and fewer parking spaces would slowly increase the number of homes in Richfield, while also creating more lots by allowing more homeowners to subdivide their properties. Eventually, they hope, this would make homeownership more affordable.

Opponents said they were concerned about too much density, too many rental homes and too much traffic, collecting more than 300 signatures on an online petition opposing the proposed regulations.

But the Richfield council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the change.

Bloomington's City Council delayed voting on a similar measure to decrease minimum lot sizes and ease the permitting process to build duplexes until March, after a group of residents raised concerns about traffic and said they had not been aware the city was considering the change.