The final day of the Major League Baseball regular season is here, with all teams playing at 2 p.m. or so ... which means around 6 or so we'll know the playoff picture.

The Twins can win the American League Central outright by beating Cincinnati at Target Field (2:10 p.m., FSN). If they lose, and the White Sox lose, the Twins would also win the Central outright. If the teams tie (the White Sox play the Cubs today), the White Sox have the tie breaker (better record in the division) and the Twins would be the No. 4 seed as the second-place team with the best record.

Digital editor Howard Sinker broke it all down here.

Under any circumstance, the Twins open the best-of-three Wild Card Series at Target Center on Tuesday. They could play Cleveland, Houston, the Yankees, the White Sox or the Blue Jays.

Rich Hill (2-2, 3.27 ERA) pitches for the Twins against Sonny Gray (5-3, 3.73). The Twins are dealing with some injury situations and La Velle E. Neal III took an interesting look at the offense here.