Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a look at the week in Minnesota sports. The Twins have been decimated by injuries and have lost four of their last five games, but they have still managed to stay afloat in the AL Central race. But in any other division, they would be trailing by at least 10 games. What is the end-game here?

Plus Reusse and Rand get into a Vikings/Packers preview of sorts. They both agree the Vikings have an alarming lack of depth, but Reusse makes it known that the Vikings have enough talent to be competitive in 2022 even if we don't know much about them yet.

