Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a look back at another memorable weekend in sports — and one in which Minnesota teams pretty much couldn't lose. The Gophers won. The Vikings won. The Loons won. The Wild won twice. It had Reusse in a ... positive mood? Well, sort of.

After the Vikings' 34-28 overtime win over the Panthers, another harder-than-it-needed-to-be affair, Reusse declared the Vikings too talented to miss the playoffs. At 3-3 heading into the bye and with a stiff schedule test coming out of it, we will see if he is right. What's not in doubt: QB Kirk Cousins bailed out a defense that played well again for 55 minutes but couldn't close out another double-digit lead.

The Gophers' win over Nebraska was declared a triumph of culture by head coach P.J. Fleck, part of a budding (and lopsided) rivalry with Scott Frost's Huskers. Combined with a stunning Iowa loss, it put Minnesota in control of its own destiny in the Big Ten West.

Plus two Wild road wins to start the season are a good sign, while Reusse declared the Wolves to be ready to flirt with .500 and reach the NBA's play-in tournament.

