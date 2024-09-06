Residents in a Louisiana city devastated by 2020 hurricanes are still far from recovery

In the midst of peak hurricane season, recovery continues at a creeping pace in a community the Weather Channel once called America's ''most weather-battered city.'' Some residents in Lake Charles, a mostly Black city where one-fifth of the population live in poverty, are stuck in similar conditions as they were immediately following the 2020 hurricanes. They fear they've slipped through the cracks, even as some have been approved for federal funds but face a nearing deadline to close on their award or risk losing it.