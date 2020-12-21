Q: I was watching the reality series "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" the other night and suddenly had a déjà vu moment. I vaguely remembered a similar reality show that aired maybe 10 years ago and lasted at least two to three seasons. It featured a single woman who was struggling with weight issues and had an off-again, on-again relationship with a guy who rode a motorcycle and constantly made her feel insecure about herself and her appearance. Does this ring a bell?

A: I suspect you are remembering "Ruby," a series about the weight-loss journey of Ruby Gettinger, who began the series at 550 pounds and who, according to one account, had a motorcycle-riding old flame. The show originally aired on the former Style channel from 2008 to 2011. You can find the episodes on nbc.com.

'Discovery of Witches' continues

Q: I am a huge fan of the three "Discovery of Witches" books by Deborah Harkness. I also enjoyed the TV series on AMC based on her first book in the trilogy. Any chance that there will be a continuation of the series?

A: A 10-episode second season of the series will begin airing on streaming services Sundance Now and Shudder on Jan. 9. Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer are back in the cast for the new run, with episodes airing weekly the day after each airs in the U.K.

