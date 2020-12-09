Garlic and Herb Butter-Basted Steak and Potatoes

Serves 4.

Note: Starting with an extra-thick quality cut of beef helps to ensure a perfectly cooked steak — in this case, basted with a garlicky butter and served with browned baby potatoes. From Meredith Deeds.

• 2 steaks (18 to 22 oz. each, at least 1 1/2 in. thick), such as boneless rib-eye, New York strip or sirloin

• 1 1/4 tsp. salt, divided

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

• 20 oz. baby Yukon Gold potatoes

• 2 tsp. vegetable oil

• 3 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 2 garlic cloves, crushed

• 1 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary

• 1 tsp. finely chopped fresh thyme

Directions

Pat steaks dry and season both sides with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Let stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes or refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Cook potatoes in a large pot of boiling salted water until just tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain potatoes and let cool slightly on a cutting board. Cut potatoes in half.

In a 12-inch heavy skillet (preferably cast iron), heat oil over high heat. Add steaks and cook, flipping every 2 minutes, for 6 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Add the butter, garlic, rosemary and thyme and continue to cook for another 2 to 4 minutes, frequently spooning the butter over the steaks, until they reach desired doneness. Transfer to a cutting board.

Meanwhile, place potatoes in the same skillet, cut side down, and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, until golden browned on the bottom. Add the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and stir to coat potatoes in the herb butter. Cook, stirring occasionally, for another 3 to 4 minutes, until browned in spots. Transfer to a serving platter.

Transfer steaks to a cutting board and pour any accumulated steak juices from the plate into same skillet to mix with any remaining herb butter. Carve steaks and transfer to the serving platter with the potatoes, drizzle with the juices and butter from the skillet and serve.