Readers Write: Supreme Court term limits, Project 2025

Critics of President Joe Biden’s proposal to adopt term limits for U.S. Supreme Court justices argue that this would somehow diminish judicial independence (”Calls for court term limits attack foundations of our federal republic,” Opinion Exchange, Aug. 5). Just how that would occur is not specified, and for good reason. We have considerable experience with judicial term limits in the United States, and zero evidence that it has any impact on judicial independence. Over 30 states have term limits for their appellate courts, in the form of a mandatory retirement age. The majority of these states, including Minnesota, set the age at 70; a few go to 72, 73 or 75. Minnesota’s mandatory retirement age has been in place since at least 1973 and dozens of Minnesota Supreme Court justices, including myself, have retired at or before reaching age 70. Current U.S. Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, at ages 76 and 74, could not serve as judges in Minnesota, and Chief Justice John Roberts, 69, would only be able to serve the remainder of his 69th year.