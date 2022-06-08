Megan Thorstad thought she had found her dream job four years ago when she left journalism and became the Communications and Events coordinator for the City of Ramsey.

That all changed when the new City Council members were seated following the November 2020 election. Since then, Thorstad said the council has created a culture characterized by fear, harassment, verbal abuse, micromanagement and torture. She left the city Friday for a job in the private sector.

"The way you treat people matters," Thorstad said. "My voice was lost and silenced. It's a shame because it is not a healthy working environment. Staff deserves to be respected when they come to work. That is not an unrealistic expectation."

Others have apparently felt the same way. In recent months, between eight and 10 high-ranking city staff members totaling 75 years of experience have left the city in northwestern Anoka County. They include the deputy City Administrator, Public Works superintendent, a senior planner and an IT administrator.

Going back to the beginning of 2021, Thorstad estimated that 19 employees — accounting for about a fifth of the city's workforce — have jumped ship.

"I'm very sad to have lost such great staff members recently, but I am not surprised, nor do I blame them," said Council Member Matt Woestehoff during a May 24 City Council meeting.

Woestehoff acknowledged that a series of resolutions passed over the winter, including one stating staff would take direction from the City Council, has created a wedge between the staff and council. At other times, City Council members have sparred with each other during meetings and blamed one another.

Former employees said they were called names by council members and expected to continue phone calls with them council members who were being verbally aggressive. One, who now works for another city, said certain council members would take it out on staff when their individual direction wasn't followed, even if there wasn't consensus what was to be done.

"The staff does not feel the Council had their backs," Mayor Mark Kuzma said in an interview. "It's toxic."

Tensions and frustrations boiled over last month after the city's Administrative Services Director Colleen Lasher sent a text message at 1:46 a.m. to a candidate who had applied for the vacant City Administrator position. The message informed the candidate he was not selected for the job. But Lasher had sent a text message to the other semifinalist five hours earlier with news only that the council had not made any decision about who would replace Kurt Ulrich, who recently retired.

The disparate messages and the gap in time in which they went out prompted council member Chelsea Howell to propose that Lasher be demoted or dismissed, and that the council conduct a performance review. Howell also asked for the city to look at how it communicates with job applicants to ensure all are treated fairly and equally.

To propose dismissal, "is very hurtful." she continued.

Lasher got support from Kuzma. Chris Riley, another City Council member, called Howell's attack on Lasher a "witch hunt."

Woestehoff asked Howell "is this just one more case to replace somebody to align with your personal or political beliefs? When will it stop? How hostile of an environment are you willing to create?"

Howell, when asked about the relationship between the council and staff during an arranged in-person interview in Ramsey, said "accountability is not micromanaging. We need more accountability and I'm going to be the one to do it."

Howell abruptly ended the interview after one question and left behind a comic depicting an exchange between an editor and reporter, suggesting the media distracts people from the truth and can not be trusted.

Even employees who have stayed with the city said the mass turnover of key positions speaks volumes. One staff member, who used another person's email to conceal their identity out of fear of retribution, sent a letter to councilmember Ryan Heineman in March stating morale is at an all-time low and hopes the bullying will stop.

"To see staff who have dedicated their lives to public service unjustly defamed is the epitome of a toxic work place," the email obtained by the Star Tribune read. "The atmosphere is not if another staff person is going to be publicly attacked at a meeting or online, the question is just when."

Ramsey's Strategic Plan calls for high organizational morale and employee retention, and "we are failing at it badly," Woestehoff said. He added, "We know we can do better."

Ulrich, the former city administrator who retired last month, said the council has a bigger issue than deciding on the acceptable form of communication with job applicants and when text messages are sent.

"The one process you need to focus on is how you deal with employees," he told the council. "Be tolerant, be patient when you have the opportunity to do that. You need to work together to support each other. You can get a high functioning organization, but it will take some work on your behalf."

Kuzma said he wants to foster a positive culture. The council is slated to begin team building exercises soon, he said. And a bigger factor will be the outcome of the November elections as three seats are up for election.

"Councils come and go, and now we are on a down cycle," Kuzma said. "We we are going to fix it. We will fix this."