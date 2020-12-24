"The Talented Mr. Varg," by Alexander McCall Smith

The latest novel from prolific author Alexander McCall Smith ("The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency" series and many others) takes place in modern-day Malmo, Sweden. The main characters work in the Department of Sensitive Crimes, a special police branch for discreet investigations of unusual cases. Quirky characters abound, including a hearing-impaired dog with the ability to lip read, and an overly talkative officer droning about extensively researched solutions for common ailments. Delightful side trips of note involve a Nordic biker gang led by an academic with a Ph.D., a bar featuring garlic-infused beer, and a literary celebrity trying to maintain a "bad-boy" image.

As with most McCall Smith novels, the plot plays to a theme of bittersweet poignancy. The twists are often surprising, and the characters make nuanced, and usually honorable, choices. I was fortunate to hear the author at a Talking Volumes event in 2018. He expounded on writing about kindness as the root of his stories, and this novel continues that theme beautifully.

Cindy Kallstrom, Mahtomedi

Quarantine reads are recommendations of soothing books during fraught times. Send your suggestion, with your name and city, to books@startribune.com.