GHOSTING

Mirriam Webster defines ghosting as “the act or practice of abruptly cutting off all contact with someone (such as a former romantic partner) by no longer accepting or responding to phone calls, instant messages, etc.”

But us home inspectors are referring to those weird black lines on walls when we talk about ghosting. This typically happens in homes where people burn a lot of candles, especially jar candles. Candles can give off soot which is comprised of tiny carbon particles. This gets deposited all over the house. The photo at the beginning of this blog illustrates this nicely. The lightest parts of the walls were covered with pictures, the parts that weren’t covered had a thin layer of soot, but the stud lines had the heaviest amount of soot.

The reason for the heavy deposits along the stud lines is because these are the coldest parts of the walls. The soot is attracted to and deposited on these cold areas for reasons well beyond my pay grade. But I’ve heard it may have something to do with very small amounts of condensation on the walls in these areas because the surface temperature has reached the dew point.

THERMAL BRIDGING

What’s the coldest part of a wall? The part that isn’t insulated, of course. Wood studs transfer heat from inside the home to the outside walls much better than insulation, and all of the sections of the wall that are giving up their heat can be clearly seen with an infrared camera. This is called thermal bridging, and it’s defined as the movement of heat across an object that is more conductive than the materials around it.