Rosemount’s Owen Rexing recently won medalist honors in the 28-team Bunker Hills Invitational, shooting a 3-under-par 69.

OWEN REXING

Rosemount • golf

Owen Rexing of Rosemount views his senior season like moving day. Instead of climbing the leaderboard, though, he wants to keep moving up in the state rankings.

The 29th-ranked boys' golfer by the Minnesota Golf Association started that trek by winning the 28-team Bunker Hills Invitational with a 3-under-par 69.

"I played pretty good," Rexing said. It was the best outing of the year for the St. Thomas recruit.

Rexing is long and straight off the tee, putting him in good position to hit greens in regulation.

"I am solid off the tee and hitting it well right now," Rexing said. "I need to keep improving my chipping and putting."

Rexing shared 31st place in the Class 3A tournament at Bunker Hills a year ago. He wound up with an 8-over-par 152 in his initial state tournament appearance.

"His ability to shake off mishits and creatively recover from anywhere on the course makes him one of the most consistent golfers in the state," Rosemount coach Anthony Mahady said.

LUCIA SELANDER

Cretin-Derham Hall • lacrosse

Selander has ignited the Raiders' 4-0 start. She has at least six goals in three of the victories and 23 this season. "Lucia has started this season exactly where she ended last year," Raiders coach Sheala Osborne said. "She is always looking to create opportunities for her teammates to be successful on the field."

MAX REIS

Spectrum • track

The senior sprinter showcased his quickness in the Hamline Elite Meet, sweeping the 100 and 200 meters. He won the 100 in a meet-record time of 10.41 seconds and concluded his evening taking first place in the 200 in 22.41. Reis is the Class 1A defending champ in the 100.

SYDNEY SCHWARTZ

Chanhassen • softball

Schwartz was outstanding for the Storm, both pitching and hitting last week. She went 4-0 with 37 strikeouts in 26⅓ innings in the circle. At the plate, the Gophers recruit hit .857 by going 12-for-14. She hit two home runs with seven RBI and five runs scored.

TJ EGAN

Eastview • baseball

The Gophers recruit threw two-hit ball over six shutout innings with 13 strikeouts, leading Eastview to a 3-0 victory over Rosemount in a battle of unbeatens. He is 2-0 this season with 39 strikeouts in 16 innings. "TJ has started three games this season against three of the top teams in the South Suburban Conference and has put us in a position to win all three," Eastview coach Tom Strey said.

JACKIE LARSEN

Bloomington Jefferson • softball

The Jaguars junior center fielder turned in a performance she will always remember. Larsen went 4-for-4 with three home runs and a double in a 12-2 victory over Orono. She drove in six runs and scored five times.

LAYNE KOLOGY

Buffalo • lacrosse

"Layne has been a matchup nightmare for teams," Buffalo coach Chad Hayda said. The Bison are off to a 5-0 start with Kology leading the way. He has netted 27 goals, with nine coming in a 21-5 victory over Chaska. The junior attacker also has five assists this season.

RON HAGGSTROM

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.