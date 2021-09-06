Sam Scott of Minneapolis Southwest topped four higher ranked runners to win the St. Olaf Showcase.

SAM SCOTT

Minneapolis Southwest • cross country

Scott wanted to get off to a fast start in 2021. He did just that at the St. Olaf Showcase.

The Lakers sophomore, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A by the coaches association, posted a personal-best time of 15 minutes, 35.6 seconds to win the 5K race in Northfield.

"I went out hard and fast," Scott said. "I was surprised that nobody went with me."

He led from start to finish, holding on for nearly a two-second victory.

"I am not a great sprinter at the end, so I have to have the lead," Scott said. "I was really happy with my time. That's a tough course."

Scott finished ahead of four individuals ranked higher than him in Class 3A.

"He worked so hard during the track season and over the summer to improve his technique, speed and endurance. His efforts really showed at St. Olaf," Lakers coach Aaron Gerhardt said. "He approaches each opportunity with excitement and really tries to be better today than he was yesterday."

PAIGE KALAL

Champlin Park • soccer

Kalal netted hat tricks in three of Champlin Park's first four games. The midfielder scored all six goals for the Rebels in their two games last week, a 3-3 draw with Rogers and a 3-0 victory over Spring Lake Park. "Paige has had a great start to her junior season," Champlin Park coach Keith Pavelka said.

JOE MAHONEY

Woodbury • football

The senior wide receiver made a spectacular 19-yard touchdown catch before stepping out of bounds in the end zone with 37 seconds remaining, giving Woodbury a come-from-behind, 15-9 victory over Champlin Park in the season opener.

ABBY STANWOOD

Minnetonka • volleyball

The senior captain registered 28 kills as the Skippers knocked off Class 4A, No. 4 Lakeville North 25-20, 29-27, 21-25, 25-15. Stanwood, who recently committed to Stony Brook, has 63 kills for unbeaten Minnetonka in its first four games.

WILL STRANDEMO

Delano • soccer

The sophomore has six goals and five assists, and Delano is off to a 4-0 start. "Will is dynamic on the pitch," Tigers coach Tristen Griffin said. "He has great vision and is a crafty forward who is only going to grow into a stronger player the next couple years."

ELLIE SIELING

Bloomington Jefferson • volleyball

Sieling, a senior outside hitter, had 34 kills and 30 digs as the Class 4A, No. 8 Jaguars outlasted No. 2 Eagan in five games and swept Class 3A, No. 10 Benilde-St. Margaret's in three straight games.

JACK BOYLE

Chaska • football

The Hawks quickly established Boyle as their workhorse. He carried the ball 23 times for 251 yards and four scores in a 33-12 win over Bloomington Jefferson. "He showed great patience, ran physical and showed a burst through the hole," Chaska coach Bryan Dahl said.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a color photo and a link, if available, to video.