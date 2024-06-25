The individual found dead in a crashed vehicle along a southern Minnesota interstate was the victim of violence in a Minneapolis home, officials said late Monday.

A 32-year-old driver who was at the scene of the wreck on eastbound Interstate 90 south of Eyota at about 7 a.m. Saturday was arrested by deputies and remains jailed ahead of a potential charge of interference with a dead body that could come as soon as Tuesday, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement in Minneapolis and Olmsted County have yet to release the 35-year-old victim's identity or disclose the circumstances leading up to the death.

The sheriff's office released the identity of the woman who was driving the vehicle, however, the Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The sheriff's office did say in a statement that "the condition of the deceased was suspicious, and it was immediately apparent that the death was not the result of a motor vehicle accident." The State Patrol said the vehicle struck a guard rail.

Minneapolis police became involved in the case Saturday afternoon when the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) requested that officers do a welfare check at the victim's home in the 700 block of E. 16th St. in Minneapolis. Officers searched the residence and saw "a scene indicating violence," a statement from police read.

Police are asking anyone with information about the death to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest and conviction could result in a reward.















