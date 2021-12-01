An up-and-down season turns to December, when the Vikings begin with what would be a cold trip to Detroit if they were to slip against the 0-10-1 Lions. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game and discuss Dalvin Cook's injury, Kirk Cousins-Mike Zimmer, and much more.
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Molitor, Buxton's first Twins manager, still shares lessons on overcoming injuries
"You deserve this,'' Paul Molitor said to the Twins $100 million center fielder Wednesday.
Sports
Teams spend $1B on day MLB, union likely head to lockout
Before getting locked out, players loaded up Wednesday as big league teams unlocked their coffers for an unprecedented spending spree.
Sports
Safe at home: Buxton relishes comfort of staying with Twins
The first offer came from the Minnesota Twins nearly five years ago, initiating their attempt to sign center fielder Byron Buxton to a long-term contract and keep a potential superstar from reaching free agency and a bidding frenzy on the open market.
Sports
Women's tennis tour suspends China events over Peng concerns
In the strongest public stand against China taken by a sports body, the head of the women's professional tennis tour announced Wednesday that all WTA tournaments there would be suspended because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official of sexual assault.
Access Vikings
Podcast: Vikings trying to avoid cold start to pivotal December stretch
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game in Detroit, discuss Dalvin Cook's injury, Kirk Cousins-Mike Zimmer, and much more.