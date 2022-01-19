The Vikings' internal search team, which includes the Wilf ownership group and remaining football operations staff, has eight known candidates for both general manager and head coaching jobs. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the candidate lists, more details from the previous leadership, the NFL playoffs, and answer your questions on the latest Access Vikings podcast.
Access Vikings
Podcast: Vikings eyeing young GM candidates with diverse backgrounds
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the candidate lists, more details from the previous leadership, the NFL playoffs, and answer your questions on the latest Access Vikings podcast.