The NFL Draft provided plenty of quarterback drama for the NFC North, where the Vikings stayed grounded with two picks on the offensive line while also making a statement with third-round passer Kellen Mond. The Star Tribune's Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap a busy weekend.

If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |