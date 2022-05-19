Rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell says he doesn't want to be known as just an offensive-minded head coach. While the retooled Vikings defense won't necessarily be his main focus, it is critical to their success in 2022. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the defensive changes, O'Connell's approach, the 2021 and 2022 draft classes and more in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Naomi Osaka gets rematch as she returns to French Open
Naomi Osaka will not have the luxury of easing into her return to the courts of the French Open, facing a tough foe in her very first match.
Sports
3 injured in Murray St softball team bus crash in Alabama
Three people were injured when the chartered bus carrying the Murray State softball team was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the way to the NCAA Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, police said.
Sports
Horford cleared to play, Smart close, White out for Celtics
Al Horford is back. Marcus Smart is planning to join him.
Sports
Injured reliever Luke Jackson loses arbitration vs Braves
Luke Jackson, sidelined for the season by Tommy John surgery, lost his salary arbitration hearing with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.
Sports
Live updates | McIlroy tops PGA early with final-hole birdie
The Latest on the first round of the PGA Championship (all times local):