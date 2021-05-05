Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss how interested the Vikings were in Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the outlook at corner where Mike Hughes' fifth-year option was declined, and they open a post-draft Vikings mailbag to talk O-line and the roster's strengths and weaknesses.
