General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says the obvious, while quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Kevin O'Connell get to work on establishing the new offense. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss Cousins-O'Connell and other training camp storylines, including tight end Irv Smith Jr.'s recovery, receiver Justin Jefferson's outlook, the new defense and more.
