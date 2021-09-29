The NFL's reigning coach of the year returns to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday when the Vikings host the Cleveland Browns. Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, and why quarterback Kirk Cousins appears to be playing as well as he did when Stefanski was calling plays for Cousins in 2019.

