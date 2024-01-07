Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings' 30-20 loss from Ford Field, where safety Harrison Smith may have played his last game in the NFL. They look back on Smith's 12-year career, receiver Justin Jefferson's dominance and frustration, and Akayleb Evans' tough end in this episode.
