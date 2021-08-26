What can we take away from a Vikings offense that hasn't shown much in training camp or in limited preseason work? What should expectations be for the NFC North? Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss from the Star Tribune booth at the Minnesota State Fair.
If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Podcast: Expectations for Vikings offense, NFC North from Minnesota State Fair
