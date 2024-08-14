Podcast: A Vikings legend, a Lake Minnetonka ‘Garage Mahal’ and a lawsuit

Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes the debut of Twins pitcher Zebby Matthews and just how much Minnesota is relying on young throwers drafted in the middle-to-late rounds by Derek Falvey. Is this the arrival of the much-anticipated Falvey pitching pipeline? And if so, how will Matthews, David Festa, Bailey Ober and Louie Varland fare down the stretch of a pennant race? Rand also makes two big points about J.J. McCarthy’s injury and its impact on this year’s Vikings.