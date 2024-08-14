Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes the debut of Twins pitcher Zebby Matthews and just how much Minnesota is relying on young throwers drafted in the middle-to-late rounds by Derek Falvey. Is this the arrival of the much-anticipated Falvey pitching pipeline? And if so, how will Matthews, David Festa, Bailey Ober and Louie Varland fare down the stretch of a pennant race? Rand also makes two big points about J.J. McCarthy’s injury and its impact on this year’s Vikings.
Podcast: A Vikings legend, a Lake Minnetonka ‘Garage Mahal’ and a lawsuit
On Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, Star Tribune reporter Jeff Day joins host Michael Rand for a look at Day’s very popular story on a housing dispute involving ex-Viking Chad Greenway. Plus Rand dives into the pitching development of the Twins and J.J. McCarthy’s injury
14:00: Rand welcomes in Star Tribune reporter Jeff Day, who wrote the story of the week about a dispute over a house on Lake Minnetonka that has former Viking Chad Greenway as a key character. Plus Rand and Day talk about their favorite subject, the Timberwolves.
37:00: Another significant injury, this time with the Gophers football team.
