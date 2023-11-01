A 61-year-old man died two days after being struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection in the Elliot Park neighborhood on the south end of downtown Minneapolis.

Bion Hopkins was walking at E. 15th Street and Chicago Avenue when he was struck by a northbound Ford Fusion about 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 24. He was taken to HCMC but died of complications of blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver of the Fusion swerved in an attempt to avoid Hopkins, but struck him and an unoccupied vehicle, Minneapolis police said. The driver, who police have not named, was also taken to HCMC and treated for minor injuries. The driver has cooperated with the investigation.