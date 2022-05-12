The death of a passenger caught in a three-vehicle incident on a southwestern Minnesota interstate is being attributed at least in part to the springtime stormy weather that roared through the southern third of the state Wednesday.

The State Patrol said the chain of events began shortly before 6 p.m. along eastbound Interstate 90 just east of Worthington, where electrical power lines had fallen over the highway as a storm went through.

A car stopped to avoid hitting the wires and was hit by a semitrailer truck, the patrol said. One passenger in the car was killed, another was severely injured, and two other occupants were less seriously injured, according to the patrol.

Killed was Martha L. Llanos Rodriguez, 30, of Mexico City, the patrol said. Hospitalized in Worthington with life-threatening injuries was Bradford S. Barrett, 42, of Annapolis, Md., according to the patrol.

Others injured were identified by the patrol as driver Diego Alvaro Campos, 37, and Aldo Alberto Viscarra-Avilez, 33. Both are from Chile.

The semi driver, Jaskaran Singh, 26, of Ottawa, was not hurt, the patrol said.

Another car hit the wires but avoided colliding with any vehicles. The patrol said that driver, 23-year-old Tyler S. Gilbery, of Tea, S.D., suffered minor injuries and also was hospitalized in Worthington.