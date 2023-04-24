Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at a whirlwind Sunday in Minnesota sports, including Reusse's scramble to see everything that was happening from noon through the night.
Reusse took in at least parts of three games Sunday: Twins in the afternoon, followed by Wild Game 4 in the early evening and Wolves Game 4 latere at night.
The Wild missed a chance to take a 3-1 series lead in a 3-2 loss to Dallas. The Wild didn't like two penalties called on Marcus Foligno that led to goals. Reusse didn't like the Wild's penalty kill.
And the Wolves mustered up a playoff-worthy effort to stave off elimination even after blowing a 12-point lead late in regulation.
