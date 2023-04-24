Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at a whirlwind Sunday in Minnesota sports, including Reusse's scramble to see everything that was happening from noon through the night.

Reusse took in at least parts of three games Sunday: Twins in the afternoon, followed by Wild Game 4 in the early evening and Wolves Game 4 latere at night.

The Wild missed a chance to take a 3-1 series lead in a 3-2 loss to Dallas. The Wild didn't like two penalties called on Marcus Foligno that led to goals. Reusse didn't like the Wild's penalty kill.

And the Wolves mustered up a playoff-worthy effort to stave off elimination even after blowing a 12-point lead late in regulation.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports